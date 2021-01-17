Bobby Carmack
Bobby Carmack
ORE CITY — Bobby Dean Carmack was born February 2, 1937 to Troy Chester and Ruby Haygood Carmack. He passed away January 14, 2021 at his home in Gladewater, Texas. Bobby was a loving father and grandfather. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a talented carpenter and cabinet maker.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Carmack; his parents; grandson, Dusty Tray; three brothers, Charles Carmack, Rayburn Carmack, Troy A. Carmack; and sister, Mary Catherine Goree.
He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Bart and Carolyn Carmack, Timothy Dean Carmack; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Randy Ogden; four grandchildren, Denny Jones, Jason Jones, Troy Carmack, Chasya Carmack; nine great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews and extended family.
Services for will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Bro. John Baxter officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There will be a time of visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.

