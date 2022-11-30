Bobby D. Finklea
LONGVIEW — Bob went to be with the Lord on the morning of Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born in Marshall, TX on October 11, 1936, to father Edd Finklea and mother Ruby Sholar Finklea. The oldest of three children, Bobby attended Marshall High School where he was voted funniest boy. He served our country in the Army National Guard and then traveled the world in the US Navy . He was blessed with the talent of leadership and excelled wherever he put his efforts. After his military career, his civilian achievements included jobs with General Dynamics as Inspector on ICMS missiles in San Diego, CA; Director of Public Safety in charge of both Fire and Police in California City, CA; Plant Manager for Shippers Car Line in Longview, TX. Bob’s Christian faith was the priority of his life. More than his impressive career achievements, was his devotion to the Lord, the local Church and the service of others.
Bobby Duane Finklea is survived by his wife of 64 years Geraldine Finklea; Son Bobby Finklea, Jr of Imperial Beach, CA; Daughter Dawn Leach Millis of Sugar Land, TX; Son David Finklea of Coppell, TX; 7 grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly.
A family directed memorial service for Bobby will be held at Calvary Baptist Church (4715 Tenneryville Rd. Longview, TX 75604) on Saturday, December 3rd at 2pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.