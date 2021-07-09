Bobby D. Livingston
LONE STAR — Services for Bobby D. Livingston 70 of Lone Star will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Cedar Springs Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Veal Switch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Bobby was born on January 13, 1951 in Naples to Grover and Juanita Livingston. He died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
He was a Deacon and member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church. Bobby worked as Fire Marshall for the City of Lone Star and Morris County Precinct 2. He was also a member of the Lone Star Fire Department for 49 years.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father Grover Livingston.
Survived by his wife Gail Livingston of Lone Star; daughter Kimberly Broom and husband John of Cibolo; son Jeremy Livingston and wife Natalie of Lone Star; mother Juanita Livingston of Daingerfield; brother David Livingston and wife De Ann of Omaha; grandchildren Kayla Broom, Justin Johnson, Zackary Broom and Grace Broom.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s or Shriners Hospitals.
Family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
