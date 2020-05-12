Bobby Dale Holly
LONGVIEW — Beloved Father and Papa, Bobby Dale Holly 61, passed into his eternal life on May 8, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born December 9, 1958, in Lamesa, TX, and moved to Longview in 1962. Bobby graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1977 and was employed with Texas Eastman for 30 years. After retiring from Texas Eastman, Bobby achieved his dream of graduating from college and becoming a Registered Nurse. His nursing career brought him deep fulfillment, and he truly loved his patients. Bobby also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Jonathan Holly, grandparents Richard “Red” and Johnnie Mae Swafford, father Bob Holly, and mother Ruby Scott. He is survived by daughter Sarah Saxon and husband Michael; son Taylor Holly and partner Richie Salazar; grandchildren Aiden, Madalyn, and Drew Saxon; aunt Judy Stanton (Bruce); uncles Frank Holly and Larry Holly (Nancy); extended family Jo Ann Schilling and husband Bryan; and Bud Schilling; as well as many friends and colleagues who he considered family as well. A public viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Wednesday, May 13, 5-8 pm. Please dress casually, as that is how Bobby lived his life. If you are in the medical field, Bobby made the request that you wear your scrubs - after all, he will be! The family would like to thank The Hospice of East Texas, especially Mariah Zuniga and Shelita Murphy, for their loving care for Bobby in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Hospice of East Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man among 3 arrested in shooting death of motorcyclist
- Family: Whispering Pines reports COVID-19 cases
- Longview sees second COVID-19 death as East Texas region nears 1,400 mark in cases
- Accidental firearm discharge leaves 1 dead in Longview
- ET Football: Louvier leaving Spring Hill after one season
- Police: Longview man charged in Smith County death member of Cossacks bike club
- Police: Longview woman smothered baby to death, tried to kill other daughters
- Longview Mall stores reopen to sparse shoppers
- Nine more COVID-19 cases in Gregg County; total now 114
- 'Totally lost without her': Family, friends recall Longview Christian School principal as dedicated, fun-loving mentor
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.