Bobby Dan Sampson

Bobby was born on November 10, 1946 in Dalby Springs to Bill and Ethel Sampson. He died on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He was a Baptist and a business owner of Bob’s Truck and Trailer where he worked as a mechanic. Bobby had a very large number of friends and was loved by all. He is often described as the glue that holds this very large family together, an icon and legend in our beautiful family. He was kind, honest and compassionate. Bobby was also a dancing legend, leading his dance partners like no other. He absolutely loved it and gave such joy to others to watch him. We know he is now dancing in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Melissa Michelle Sampson, brothers Billy Mac Sampson, Emmitte Carrol Sampson, Boyd “Peachy” Sampson and Leo Edward Sampson and brother-in-law Deryll Wiseman.
Survived by his wife of 53 years Debbie Sampson of Daingerfield; daughter Melinda Allen and husband Wayne of Daingerfield; sons Phillip Sampson and wife Shelli of Daingerfield, William Sampson and wife Monica of Hughes Springs; sisters Lois Wyatt and husband Butch, Sandra Fuller and husband James, Peggy Sumners and husband Donald, Brinda Wiseman and Margaret Wise and husband Roger; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 Sunday at the funeral home.
