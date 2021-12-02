Bobby Dane McCrary
HALLSVILLE — Bobby Dane McCrary, 80, of Hallsville, TX. completed his life journey November 27, 2021. Bobby was born May 14, 1941 in Tenaha, TX. to the late D.L. and Marie McCrary. He was a 1959 graduate of Hallsville High School. Bobby was a dedicated business owner of Big M Construction and McCrary Heavy Haul Trucking. Bobby enjoyed life to its fullest surrounded by a host of friends; he loved fishing, football and always wheeling and dealing with friends.
Bobby is survived by his brother, Billy McCrary and wife Sandy of Longview, TX.; sister Mary Lou Wilson and husband Mark of Tenaha, TX.; daughter Vicki Montgomery and husband Boone of Hallsville, TX.; grandchildren Rheanna Weideman and Chris Montgomery and 2 great-grandchildren all of Hallsville, TX.
Bobby is also survived by his caregiver/companion of 3 years Brenda Penland.
He is preceded in death by his parents Marie and D.L. McCrary and his wife of 58 years, Charlotte “Nanny” McCrary.
Funeral services will be at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Homer Stout officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.