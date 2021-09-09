Bobby DaWayne Jones
LONGVIEW — Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Bobby DaWayne Jones, 74, passed away on September 5, 2021. Bobby was born on August 26, 1947 to Dan and Inez Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Longview, where he graduated from Longview High School in 1965. After high school, Bobby served his country proudly as a member of the Air Force in the Vietnam War, where he worked as an airplane mechanic.
Bobby met the love of his life, Kathy McCormick, while working at LeTourneau; and they were married on December 10, 1971. Together they raised and loved three children, Kelley, Kevin, and Emily. Bobby was devoted to his family, and the greatest joy in his life was when all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would be at his home swimming in his pool.
His love of learning led him to his career as a safety consultant, where he made many lifelong friends. He was well respected in his profession, and mentored many in both their careers and lives. Bobby’s entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to learn and grow. He was always reading books to expand his knowledge. He passed on his love of learning and exemplary work ethic to all of his children and grands. Bobby and Kathy enjoyed traveling the world. He also loved to cook with his family, hike in nature, and grow vegetables in his hothouse and garden.
He was met in heaven by his son, Kevin Jones; father, Dan Jones; Mother in Law Jerri McCormick Brooks; and Father in Law L.M. McCormick.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kathy McCormick Jones; daughters Kelley Jones Sullins and husband, Scott Sullins, Emily Jones Dunn and husband, Matthew Dunn; mother Ruby Inez Jones; sisters Karen Brown and husband John Brown, Janis Burklin and husband Clint Burklin, Marsha Thomas and husband Bill Thomas; Sister in Law Karen McCormick Fernald and husband Stan Fernald; Grandchildren Chelsea Sullins Vincent and husband Paul Vincent, Abigail Sullins, Brody Dunn, Lauren Van Burkleo Linson and husband Dillon Linson, Madison Dunn, Kevin Cole Sullins, and Deacon Dunn; great-grandchildren Riley, Mackenzie and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private, graveside service, with a Memorial Celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you make a donate to The American Heart Association or Heartsway Hospice of Longview.
