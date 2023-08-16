Bobby Dusek
BENTON — Bobby Dusek, 83, of Benton, AR, passed away August 11, 2023. He was born November 14, 1939, in Tyler, Texas to Albert and Fannie Dusek. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Coake.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 58 years, son David Dusek (Ashley), of White Oak, TX; two daughters Lennie Dusek Massanelli (Scott); Charis Dusek Cook (Scott), both from Little Rock, AR; a brother Jimmy Dusek (Shirley), a brother-in-law Bob Coake, a sister, Paula Dusek Fambrough (Cecil); and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Bobby retired from the ministry after a lifetime of service. He was a graduate of Pine Tree High School and went on to graduate from Baylor University and Southwestern Seminary. Among the churches he served in Texas was Calvary Baptist, Longview. He moved his family to Arkansas when he was called to First Baptist Church, Benton, where he served for 20 years.
Obituary available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/alcoa
