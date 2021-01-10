Bobby F. Jefcoat
LONGVIEW — Bobby F. Jefcoat, age 85 of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2021.
He was born in Honey Grove, Texas on June 24, 1935 to Fred and Med Jefcoat. They moved to Waldron, Arkansas, and he lived there until he graduated from high school. He served in the United States Army from January 1958 to January 1960. He was married to Gertie Lee Moore on December 21, 1959. Later, he began a career in oil exploration. Bob was an avid fisherman, and he enjoyed playing golf. He was a big fan of football and baseball. He was an especially big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a Christian and for the last 18 years was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Longview. Later in life, he worked for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and retired from there in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Med and Fred Jefcoat; his sister, Imogene Napier; his brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Maxine Jefcoat; and his former wife, Gertie Lee Jefcoat. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Jefcoat; and two sons, Jason Jefcoat and Kevin Jefcoat; two step-daughters, Lori Greer and husband Brian; Sheri Schmitz and husband Ron; five grandchildren of whom he was very proud: Katie Sharp and husband Zach, Haley Gatlin and husband Josh, Hannah Greer, Annie Schmitz, and Ben Greer and one great-grandchild, the apple of his eye, Shiloh Sharp; two sisters, Lena Stinson and husband Kenneth and Patsy Kockburn and husband C. L.; brother-in-law Robert Carter and wife Nancy; and several nieces and nephews; and special friend and nephew, Dennis Jefcoat.
A celebration of his life will be held at Rader Funeral Home with Covid-19 precautions on Tuesday at 12 noon. The service will also be streamed live.
A special thank you to Prime Care Hospice nurses Susan and Mary Ann and personal care attendant Sheena and to Reverend Ellis Hayden and the Fellowship Baptist Church family. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
