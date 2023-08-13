Bobby Frazier
LONGVIEW — Bobby Frazier passed away July 17, 2023. He is survived by the love of his life Virginia Frazier, sister Linda McCarty, Brother Don and wife Sandra, Son Mickey and wife Meghan, 3 grandchildren Julie, Cara and Lainee plus 7 great-grandchildren. Bobby celebrated 39 years of sobriety with AA right before passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ruby Frazier.
A memorial will be held August 26, 2023 at the American Legion in Kilgore, Tx at 2 pm. Family and friends are invited to attend.
