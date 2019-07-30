spotlight
Bobby G. Gipson
GILMER — Funeral service for Mr. Bobby G. Gipson, 89, of Gilmer, TX will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Gilmer with Bro. Mike Kessler officiating, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Mr. Gipson passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home in Gilmer.
Bobby was born May 18, 1930, in Gilmer, TX to Cleve and Doshie (Jones) Gipson. He married Dottie Davis on September 17, 1950 in Gilmer and worked as line superintendent at Upshur Rural Electric for many years. Bobby also proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Dottie Lee Gipson of Gilmer; son, Gary S. Gipson and his wife, Felecia of Gilmer; daughter, Sheri L. Gipson and her husband, Jeffrey Kessler of Highland Ranches, CO; and grandchildren, Courtney, Colby, and Cameron Gipson, Lacy and Garrett Adkins, Hunter Hux, David “Hunter”, Darcy, and Devon Kessler, Andrew Carlino, and Ryan Gipson-Halstead.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Gilmer’s scholarship fund.
