DIANA — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Bobby Glen Holcomb on February 15, 2022, at the age of 86. Bobby was born January 26, 1936, in Argo, Texas to Albert & Geneva Holcomb. He married the love of his life, Lavonne Swafford & was married for 63 years. Together they had 2 children, Kay & Kendra. He had 5 grandchildren, John Mark Lindsay, Jay Lindsay, Devon Chapman, Micah Chapman & Landon Chapman. One of his greatest joys was teaching each one of them to fish & hunt. He found true joy in being outside, whether fishing, hunting, gardening, or grilling. Bobby always had a garden & was generous in helping feed others. His joy of gardening & feeding others was a true gift, that he shared with many so very often.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. A memorial & celebration of life will be held at Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral home in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM. The Reverend John Lindsay will officiate the service. Interment will follow at the Old Union Cemetery.
Bobby was employed by LeTourneau Manufacturing for over 40 years, until his retirement. He loved his job & had many friends there. He was also employed by Dr. Pepper in Mt. Pleasant as a salesman for many years. He always enjoyed his Dr. Peppers & collecting anything Dr. Pepper.
He is survived by his wife, Lavonne Swafford Holcomb, his daughters & sons-in-law, Kay & Dwight Dodd of Argyle, Kendra & James Chapman of Longview, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Harold & Fred Holcomb & numerous nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Geneva Holcomb, 6 sisters & 6 brothers.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com
