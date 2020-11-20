Bobby H. Morgan

He was born on January 5, 1942 in Coffeeville, TX. Bobby is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Selenia and Mike Cato and Karla and Danny Beekman; grandchildren: Brad Beekman (wife Jodie), Shelby Bell (husband Dustin), Stormie Hobbs (husband Robert), Ben Beekman (wife Hailey), and Courtney McDonald (husband Gary); and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Dora Lattimore; brother, James Morgan; sister-in-law, Dottie Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Lela Morgan; brother, Waylon Morgan; and brother-in-law, Larry Lattimore.
Bobby may have been small in stature, but he had a huge personality! He was truly one of a kind. He loved spending time with family and being a part of his grandkids and great grandkids lives. He loved “making his rounds”, attending church, mowing, supervising people while they worked, assigning nicknames to most everyone he knew, playing poker, and supporting the Ore City Rebels in all athletic contests. Bobby was a generous man who loved and supported his community. He will be deeply missed by all of those whose lives he touched.
Services for Mr. Morgan will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Coffeeville Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m Friday evening at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Ore City First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
