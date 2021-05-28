Bobby Joe Johnson
Bobby Joe Johnson
GILMER — Bobby Joe was born September 11, 1944 in Kilgore, Texas and passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home, he was 76 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret Johnson, brother Charles Johnson, sister Kathryn Patterson, nephews Bobby Madewell Jr. and Charles “Bubba” Madewell. Bobby Joe loved NASCAR racing, riding his Harley and playing pool.
He is survived by his wife Debbie of 36 years, sons Bobby Jr, and Billy, Sister Betty Madewell, Nephew Bubba Dorsey, Great Nephew Jeremy Dorsey and Great Niece Channin Dorsey.
Bobby Joe is a retired plumber and bar owner and will be missed by so many friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

