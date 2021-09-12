Bobby Joe Salter
LONGVIEW — On Wednesday, September 8, as the sun was setting and streaming through his bedroom window, Bobby Joe Salter, 61, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Bobby was born on June 3, 1960 in Longview, Texas and was a 1979 graduate of White Oak High School. As the owner of Salter Construction for over 40 years, he was well known in the Longview / White Oak area.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Jim Salter. He is survived by his mother, Ethelyn Salter of Longview; his daughters, Heather Salter and fiance Huvy Castillo of White Oak and Celia Lynch and husband Mark, of Longview; his brothers, James Lewis Salter and wife Brenda of Houston and Malcolm Salter and wife Pam of White Oak as well as his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Kyleigh and Karsyn Salter and Wyatt Lynch. Also left to cherish his memories are his nieces and nephews, Larisa Pearson, Krista Salter, Stacey Ratliff, Ben Salter, Jamie Salter, his best friend since childhood, Kenny Corbell and his best friend whom he loved like a son, Mike “Stick” McCoy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 5 - 7 PM. A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held on Monday, September 13 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home with a burial immediately following at the Old East Mountain Cemetery.
