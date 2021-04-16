Bobby John Hodges
LONGVIEW — On Tuesday, April 14, 2021, Bobby John Hodges, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many in his life passed away at the age of 89.
Bobby was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 3, 1931 at 8.5 lbs. to Bob and Loraine Hodges. He was raised in a loving home in Kilgore, Texas, graduated from Kilgore High School, Kilgore Jr College and ICS Graduate School as a Mechanical Engineer.
His business career began in 1953 with Lone Star Steel. He retired at the age of 75 in the year 2006 with 53 years of service. His positions took him from Dangerfield, Longview, Dallas and Midland. In 1986 he returned to Longview to finish his career at the plant in Dangerfield. He guided technical services and published a history of Lone Star Steel. He received the Highest Merit Award from the officers of Lone star Steel in 1980. From 1986 to 1997 he represented the company with the American Petroleum Institute. He was awarded the Citation for Service by the API Executive Committee in procedural Standardization of pipe in 1999.
Bobby and his sons were avid duck hunters. When not duck hunting he could often be found at his deer lease in West Texas. He was a Deacon at Fannin Terrace Baptist church in Midland, Texas. Bobby and Pattie were founding members of Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview. Upon his return to Longview was an active Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sherri Hodges Glover, son Kelly Hodges and former wife of 55 years Pattie Bizzell Hodges. He is survived by his wife Lin Hodges, son Randy Hodges, son Mark Hodges, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 12 pm, April 17th at Radar Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Texas with visitation to begin at 11:00 am.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare East Texas cougar sighting confirmed in photo
- Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom
- Police investigating death of man possibly struck by vehicle in Longview
- End of mask mandate, spring break didn't bring spike in Longview-area COVID-19 cases
- 'I dropped dead': Gregg County JP talks about recovery from massive heart attack
- 'Constitutional carry' bill in Texas Legislature draws opposition
- Text messages: East Texas men charged in Capitol riots expected, wanted 'battle'
- East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event
- Man arrested after dog attacks, bites man walking in south Longview
- Man gets 30 years in death connected to Longview robbery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.