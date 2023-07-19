Bobby Lee Williams
HENDERSON — Commemoration of Life Service for Mr. Bobby Lee Williams,74, of Henderson, Texas will be at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Church of Christ @ Harris Chapel 11234 FM 2011 E Henderson, Texas 75652. Visitation will be 12:30 PM -7 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at M D Funeral Home 1229 S. High Street Longview, Texas. Mr. Bobby Lee Williams passed away on July 14, 2023.
