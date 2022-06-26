Bobby Ray Doxey
OVERTON — Survived by: wife Eva, daughter Omera and husband Steve Davison, son Olan and wife Tammy, granddaughters Bianca, Karsyn, Ja’Lynn, and grandsons Kieffer and Jacob, and one great-daughter Carabella. Bobby was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Robin Lynn Doxey. Plus, Bobby has one surviving sister Kathryn Kubena. Also he has 2 deceased sisters, Margie Ramsey, and Omera Rivers. Additionally there many nephews, nieces, and cousins who will grieve their loss. Bobby was born in Montgomery Louisiana on November 14th, 1938, but raised in Houston Texas. From 1956 to 1959 he served in the Army. Bobby was very industrious from a young boy, and throughout his life. He started as a paper boy in Houston, and won many trips because of his productivity with the Houston newspaper. Later in life he retired from Exxon with many years of service. Always a hard and successful worker Bobby excelled at whatever he did. Foremost he excelled as a father and husband. Bobby passed on June 23rd, 2022. Knowing that he is in Jehovah’s memory and will be resurrected in the last days is a comfort. A memorial will be given at a later date, and will be published at that time.
