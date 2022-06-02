Bobby Ray Foster
KILGORE — Bobby Ray Foster, 75, of Kilgore, went home to be with Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Forest Home Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Kilgore City Cemetery. Bro. Jonathan Latham and Rev. Riley Pippin officiating.
Bobby was born on October 7, 1946, in Kilgore, to Robert and Nelda Foster. He graduated from high school in El Paso. Bobby faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he graduated from LeTourneau College and then went to work as an airplane mechanic for Continental Airlines, where he worked until his retirement. Bobby loved airplanes and airports. He enjoyed building model airplanes and discussing all things to do with airplanes and airports.
Bobby accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age. In 1964 he united with Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore. He was very active at Forest Home and could always be found at any activities, that he could attend. Bobby loved his church, he was member of the Marshall Taylor Sunday School class and served in various capacities; singing in the choir, being in the Drive-thru Nativity during the Christmas season and he especially enjoyed Vacation Bible School and being a part of the children’s Christian journey.
Bobby was reunited with his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his special cousins, Denise Quebedeaux and her husband Butch of Kilgore, Andy Feste and his wife Marian of Conroe, Rudy Goetzman and his wife Lynda of Leesville, SC. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous, cousins, church family, friends, and other loving family members.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
