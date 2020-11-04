Bobby Ray Mattox
LONE STAR — Memorial service for Bobby Ray “Bob” Mattox, 87 of Lone Star will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Scenic View Motel and RV Park at 108 South Shore Dr., Lone Star, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Bob was born on March 28, 1933 in Kilgore, Texas to Albert Odell and Glennie Mae Mattox. He died on October 17, 2020.
Bob worked for the City of Lone Star for 48 years and also served as the Municipal Court Judge. He served as a board member of the Iron Bluff Cemetery, he was a Methodist and was in the Army Signal Corp.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Edna Mae Mattox, son, Scott Mattox, grandson, Alex Mattox and sister, Glenda Burford.
Bob is survived by his sons Mitch Mattox of Lone Star, Mike Mattox and wife Judy of Jenkins; grandsons Bryan Mattox of Daingerfield, Brent Mattox of Texarkana, Austin Mattox of Jenkins, Andrew Mattox of Jenkins, and Matthew Mattox and wife Kayla of Houston; Granddaughter Ashlie Melton and husband Brandon of Longview, Brianna McClain and husband Brad of Lone Star. three great-grandchildren, Alexis, J.J. and Lillian Melton of Longview; and nephew Gary Burford.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Wounded Warriors Project.

