Bobby Ray Ramsey

Bob was born on November 13, 1930 in Naples to Albert and Lydia Bookout Ramsey and died on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Bob worked at Lone Star Steel, Daingerfield Housing Authority and was a home inspector. Bob enjoyed selling fireworks.
Survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Becky and Steve Byrd of Longview, Pam and Tony Williams of Daingerfield and Gwen and Jeff Ashworth of Daingerfield; grandchildren Amy Moore, Tracy Jones, Jay Oney and Sydney Harvey; great grandchildren Mason Nichols, Madison Franks, Brayleigh Moore, Peyton Jones, Jaycee Oney, Kellan Oney, Lindley Oney and Nolan Harvey.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com.
