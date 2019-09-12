spotlight
Bobby Rolen Gandy
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Bobby Gandy, 83, of Hughes Springs will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Turkey Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Russell officiating.
Bobby Rolen Gandy was born March 3, 1936 in Cameron, Texas and passed away September 8, 2019 at Overton Brooks Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Gandy was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Hughes Springs Masonic Lodge # 671. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Hornet (CV-12) air craft carrier. He was employed at Lone Star Steel and worked as a welder in the central shop until his retirement.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Bobbie Gandy; children, Carla Gandy, Clinton Gandy, Teonna Hall, Tina Love; two sisters, Amanda Ellison and Pat Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
