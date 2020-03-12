Bobby Royce Jones, Sr.

Mr. Jones was born on August 3, 1930 in Sand Hill, Texas to Hayward and Jessie Mae Jones and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2020. Bobby was in the Airforce from 1951 to 1954 and was 32nd Degree Mason at Gilmer Masonic Lodge. He married Bernice Jones in 1956 at Sand Hill Baptist Church. He then went on to work at Eastman as an operator for 32 years and after retirement spent time ranching at the farm in Sand Hill, TX where he grew up. Bobby loved spending time outdoors at the lake with family, and had a true passion for hunting and fishing. Many Springs were spent running trot lines on the Red River and in the Hill Country in the fall hunting. Even at the age of 87 his love for fishing at Lake Greeson with fishing buddy Johnny Rich continued on.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Patricia Jones, of Longview, TX; son Bobby Jones and his wife Donna Jones of Longview, TX; grandsons Trent Jones, and Trey Jones and wife Heather Jones, and great granddaughter Avery Jones; step granddaughter Jacey Dunn and step great grandson Ben Hoing.
Preceded in death by his wife Bernice Jones; mother and father; infant daughter Barbara Ann Jones; and brother Roy Jones.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers that showed him so much love and care these last few months, Tialida Armstrong, Pam Short, Casandra Brigthmon and Janet Dearion.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the Mobberly Baptist Church Building Fund, the Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, or to the charity of your choice.
