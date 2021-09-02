Bobby Waldron
GILMER — Funeral services for Bobby Waldron, 84, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Bobby was born April 13, 1937, in Marshall, Texas to Hulon and Ethel Berry Waldron and passed from this life August 28, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Bobby married Betty Cason April 28, 2020, in Pittsburg, Texas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Waldron of Gilmer; daughter, Ashley Smith and family of Longview; sister, Molly Goss of White Oak; brother, Mack Waldron of Seattle, Washington; 2 grandchildren; niece and nephew, Catherine and Rip Duncan of Tyler; nephew, Jimmy Goss of Irving; numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Lonnie, Billy, and Jim Waldron; and sister, Lois Kuykendoll.
Please visit Bobby’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
