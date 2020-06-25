Bobby Wayne Green

Bobby was born on June 16, 1932 in Doddridge, Arkansas to the late Henry Clyde Green and Rabie Ann Thomas. He served in the US Army, he made a career as a welder/fitter, was a great guitar player and Papaw to many!
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his wife, Lilly Green, sisters, Jean Hawkins and Nell Lee; brothers, Billy Green and Johnny Green and great great grandson, Wilder Spirak
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Theresa Davis of Longview Bobbie and Tommy Hodges of Henderson, and Karen and Tommy Isaac of Longview. Grandchildren; Shane and Tracy McGilvray, Thomas and Maranda Hodges, Bradley and Lisa Hodges, Kristopher and Jill Garner, Jennifer and Kristian Densman, Christina Isaac and Tommy and Laura Isaac. Great grandchildren, Tarah and Jerry Wilkins, Karah Hodges and Aaron Spirak, Gage McGilvray, Madison Adams, Cade and Jordan Hodges, Lily and Jace Garner, Abby and Rylan Nichols, Memrie and Marah Densman, Kelli Hollingsworth and Kyndle Isaac. Great great grandchildren; Bliss Wilkins, Hadleigh and Tinsleigh Spirak, and as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.