Bobby Wayne Haywood
LONGVIEW — Bobby Wayne Haywood passed away on January 16th, 2023, after an extended illness at the age of 71. He was born in Longview and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1969 where he was on the honor roll and participated on the number sense and slide rule teams. Bobby’s parents, Doris Rice Haywood and Luney Haywood preceded him in death, and he is survived by his sister, Sue Haywood and three brothers, Eddie and wife Trudy, Michail and wife Susan, and Benny and wife Sharon Haywood, three nieces, Janie, Lori and Lindsay and two nephews, Alex and Joshua.

