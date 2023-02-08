Bobby Wayne Stewart
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Bobby Wayne Stewart, 70, of Gladewater, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Jim Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Enoch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am, prior to the service.
Bobby was born on August 1, 1952, in Gilmer, Texas, to C. S. and Bonnie Faye Dodd Stewart and passed from this life on February 6, 2023. He married Marla Dawn Pate, on February 26, 1972, and they were to celebrate their 51st Anniversary. Bobby proudly served our country in the United States Army and received a bronze star in Vietnam for bravery. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gladewater.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marla Dawn Stewart; son, Joshua Stewart; brother, Jeffrey Mark Stewart (Cindy); grandson, Jeremy Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death; by his parents; sister, Denise Driggers; brother-in-law, Bobby Driggers; brother, Robby Stewart; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Dodd, Mr. and Mrs. Columbus Stewart; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. L. Aubrey Pate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ault, Heath Stewart, Ricky Tefteller, Larry Tefteller, Lloyd Dodd, and Doug Hightree.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Please visit Bobby’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
