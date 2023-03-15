Bobby Whittenberg
LONGVIEW — Bobby Whittenberg passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 surrounded by his two sons and their wives. Bobby was born August 27, 1930 to Everett Clay and Dessie Davis Whittenburg in Navarro County. Bobby left school in 1947 and joined the Navy at age 17. He was proud of the fact that he was able to be part of the atomic bomb testing in the Pacific after World War II. After leaving the Navy in 1950, Bobby met his future wife, Mary Evans, on a blind date. Three months later, on January 13, 1951, they were married. They remained married for 69 years until her death in 2020. To this marriage, three sons were born. Bobby went to work for the State of Texas (TABC) in the 1950’s and over the next 15 years they moved 9 times before finally settling in Longview, TX. In 1974 Bobby went to work for William Stoudt and continued with the Stoudt company until age 85.
The mold was broken with dad. He loved the good sip of whiskey, smoking cigars and any dessert he could get his hands on. He was a good provider who taught his sons to get up and go to work...and get there early. He loved his grandkids and was proud of the adults they became. Although dementia and COPD finally got the better of him, he fought until the very end.
Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents including his stepmother, Charity Whittenburg whom he loved like his own mother; his son Scott Whittenberg and first grandson Paul Whittenberg. Bobby is survived by sister Sharon Fields, sons Steve Whittenberg (Patty) and Clay Whittenberg (Nancy), and daughter-in-law Susan Cofer. Also surviving him are Grandchildren : Andrew Whittenberg (Jenny), Jay Whittenberg (Rachel), Shannon Johnson (Devin), Erin Whittenberg, Katie Potter (Matthew), Royann Williams (Michael), and Angela Weinhardt (Chris). Bobby is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Ray Brooks and sister-in-law Hazel Evans as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday March 18, 2023 at noon. Visitation will be on Friday March 17, 2023 from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home.
