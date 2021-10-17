Bobby Winson Parrott
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Bobby W. Parrott
United Methodist Minister Rev. Dr. Bobby W. Parrott of Longview died October 8, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born October 13, 1931. Bob, a native of Tyler, Texas was the son of R.C. Parrott (“Pappy”) and Edith Parrott (“Mammy”), now deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Ann Parrott of Longview, their daughter Deborah Ann Parrott of Longview; granddaughter Jennifer Ann Correa and husband Romeo L. Correa, great-grandsons Jordan and Cameron, and great-granddaughter Juliet of Lindale; best friend Richard T. Lynch; and niece Donna Morman, husband Mark Morman, and grand-nephew Trent.
The Texas Annual Conference churches Bob pastored are: The Winnsboro Circuit, Noonday, Edom, Perritte Memorial in Nacogdoches, Christ Church in Houston, Seabrook Methodist Church in the NASA community, nine and one-half years at Longview First United Methodist (while he was pastor, Ruby and Wayne Crisman funded the church’s current TV ministry), and Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston. He also served as District Superintendent of the Southwest District in Houston. He was elected to serve as a delegate to General and Jurisdictional Conferences of the United Methodist Church. His legislation to strengthen the congregation’s oversight of Permanent Endowment Funds now is a vital part of the Discipline of the United Methodist Church.
Bob’s education included: Tyler Junior College (voted Distinguished Alumnus in 1977 and member of Phi Theta Kappa), B.A. from Stephen F. Austin University (Alpha Chi Honor Society), Masters and Doctor of Divinity from Perkins School of Theology, SMU. Doctoral thesis: Biblical Preaching and the Use of Humor.
While in Nacogdoches, Bob achieved his VFR flight rating and purchased a Piper tri-pacer. He quickly obtained his IFR flight rating. The last of several planes he owned was a Beechcraft Bonanza. His goal was to go and get back as quickly as possible to his church congregation.
As a United Methodist evangelical and reformer, Bob preached that spirit from the pulpit. Through-UMAction - The Institute on Religion & Democracy, a think-tank within the Beltway of Washington DC, he participated in world-wide efforts to reform the United Methodist Church.
