Bobbye R. Riley
LONGVIEW — Bobbye Ruth Moore Riley was born on July 9, 1930 in Talco, TX to Jack and Mineola Moore. She was the youngest of 5 children.
She married the love of her life, Robert M. Riley in 1951 and they were blessed with two children, Bruce and Barbara. They celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Together they were very active in the Methodist Church. She loved to go fishing. And enjoyed many years of friends and family.
She is survived by a loving family, her son Bruce Riley and Cindy of Evergreen, CO. and her daughter Barbara Riley Clayton and husband Pete of Whitehouse, TX. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Dusty Clayton, Lauren Clayton Burgess, Skye Riley, and Noah Riley. Along with 5 great-grandchildren, Bliss Burgess, Brixon Burgess, Allissa Robinson, Jackson Clayton, and Julia Clayton.
Memorials may be made to Winterfield United Methodist Church of Longview, or Samaritan’s Purse, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral services for Bobbye will be Friday, September 2, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a private family entombment at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 1 between 5:00 and 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Mrs. Riley passed from this life on August 19, 2022.
