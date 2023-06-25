Bonnie Allbright
LONGVIEW — On September 8, 1930, Bonnie White Allbright was born on a farm to Bertie and Sam White in San Augustine, Texas (but don’t tell her that we told you her birthdate!). In addition to her parents, welcoming her into the world were her siblings, Helen and Selby. After high school she studied business at Stephen F. Austin State University. It was during her college years that she met and fell in love with Philip Eugene Allbright. They married in 1954 and made a life together in Longview, Texas. She left her earthly life on June 21, 2023, in her own bed surrounded by people who love her.
Bonnie was a child survivor of a tornado that destroyed her house while she and her family were in it! An accomplished seamstress with an eye for fashion, she sewed beautiful clothing for her three daughters and amazing Halloween costumes for grandchildren. She was a talented promoter with East Texas Tourism Association, a job that she adored. She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking meals, packing lunches, and bringing items up to school that her children forgot. Bonnie made sure that her children and grandchildren still, to this day, believe in Santa Claus because she continued to sneak around filling stockings to be discovered on Christmas morning for as long as she was physically able.
Bonnie was met in heaven by her loving husband of 58 years, Philip Allbright (who asked her what took her so long), her sister Helen Butler, her brother, Selby White, and her parents, Bertie and Sam White. She leaves behind with precious memories: her children, Jan Allbright (spouse Richard Bunn), Joan Togami (spouse Nobuo Togami), and Jeana Lungwitz (spouse Kevin Lungwitz), five grandchildren, Bryce Bunn (spouse Hayden Hutcherson), Jordan Togami (spouse Kaitlin Togami), Jerick Togami (spouse Keila Togami), Erin Lungwitz, and Claire Lungwitz, one great-granchild, Kai Togami, and much-loved nieces and nephews.
Keeping Bonnie safe, comfortable, and entertained since she moved into assisted living are a host of people. Special thanks to Vermetta Penrod who tirelessly and gently cared for our mother for the last several months, for Ann Sanders who kept Bonnie’s beautiful hair even more beautiful, and for the team at Stoney Brook Assisted Living and Baylor Scott & White Hospice who cheerfully and patiently provided care to her. Bonnie’s daughters, Jan and Jeana, would like to extend a special thank you to their sister Joan for her constant presence and untiring advocacy for their mother.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at noon to celebrate Bonnie’s life in the mausoleum at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1884 FM 1844, Longview, TX 75605.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
