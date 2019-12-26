Bonnie Arnold

Bonnie Mae Caraway was born on December 13, 1924, in Trezevant, Tennessee and passed on December 19, 2019 and resided in Michigan where they raised a daughter, Dana Priscilla, and a son Steven Paul. They attended Niles Road Community Church in St. Joseph, Michigan. In 1993, after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Paul and Bonnie moved to Longview, Texas. After Paul’s passing, Bonnie moved to Buckner, where she had been active in the resident council and prayer team, as well as other activities. She was a shining example of the love and joy of Jesus Christ to all who knew her.
During her life, Bonnie was always involved in church related service including Sunday School teaching, Young Marrieds’ Class leader and prayer groups. Her life has been an inspiration to all who knew her, especially her family who called her affectionately Mimi. She had two children, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Arnold Knoop, her husband Don of Longview, and their four children: Donald P. Knoop, his wife Deanna, and their children Alivia, Alyssia, Amara, Micah, and Josiah of Longview, Texas; Debra Knoop Hoeks, her husband James, of Longview, Texas, and their three children, Amy Hoeks Broadway, her husband John and their children Mordecai and Adelaide, David Hoeks, his wife Caroline, and their son Blake, and Michael Hoeks; David J Knoop, his wife Faiza, and their daughter, Noel, of Arlington, Texas; Dena Knoop Anderson, her husband Jeff, and their three children Danielle, Megan, and Ryan of Frisco, Texas. Bonnie is also survived by her son, Steve P. Arnold, his wife Mary, of Winter Haven, Florida, and their four children: Stephen C. Arnold, his wife Julia, and their three children, Nico, Nola, and Gloria of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida; Paul E. Arnold, his wife Tina, of Tallahassee, Florida, and their two children, Alexandria and Thomas; Ruth Arnold-Lester and her husband Nacoma, of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; Timothy C. Arnold and his wife Diana, of Los Angeles, California.
She is also survived by her brother, Leslie Caraway, and many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends, both in Michigan and Texas.
Bonnie loves the Lord Jesus Christ and gave her life to Him early in her childhood and served Him faithfully all her life. Her joyful spirit and strong testimony have been a blessing to countless numbers of her family and friends. She has lived a long and happy life. Buckner Westminster Place has been a blessing to her since she moved there in 2012 after her sweet husband Paul went to be with the Lord. Memorial gifts can be given to Buckner Westminster Place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.