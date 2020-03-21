Bonnie Bassham
Bonnie Faye Bassham was born August 28, 1936 to Otis H. and Melvina V. (Flood) Smith in Gilmer, Texas. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2020 at the age of 83. The family is holding a private service due to the governor’s mandate with a possible public memorial service at a later date. Services are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
Bonnie was a 1954 graduate of Diana High School. She received her master’s degree in education from East Texas State University, and was beloved 2nd grade teacher at Ore City for 25 years. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ore City. Bonnie loved taking care of her family and her beautiful home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband or 63 years, Allen Bassham, sons; Terry Bassham and wife Zulema, Buzz Bassham and wife Gina, sister Carolyn Reeves, grandchildren; Hannah Bassham, Zachery Bassham, Dylan Bassham and Valentin Bassham.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, George Marshall Bassham. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobberly Baptist Pastor Glynn Stone dies in auto wreck
- Wilcox: 'I'll be surprised' if Longview ISD returns before end of school year
- Officials: Gregg County resident with new coronavirus was treated at Christus Good Shepherd
- Gregg County judge, Longview mayor issue disaster declarations
- State health department error on coronavirus case totals raises concerns in Gregg County
- Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements for 2019-2020 school year
- Wreck closes Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
- City of Longview expands canceled events, services because of coronavirus pandemic
- Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Smith County
- Longview-area restaurants, bars face more hardship with order to close dining rooms
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.