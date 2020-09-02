Bonnie Dickard Cain

Mrs. Cain was born on July 12, 1928, to Ray W. and Nina C. Dickard of the Noonday Community, north of Hallsville, Texas. She graduated from Hallsville High School in 1945 and immediately began working at First National Bank in Longview, where she would remain until retirement after 40 years of service. During her years at the bank, she completed her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Mrs. Cain additionally attended Southern Methodist University School of Banking. She retired as Senior Vice President of Marketing at the bank.
She married Clyde W. Barker in 1948. Subsequently one son, Roy Keith, was born to that union in 1962.
Mrs. Cain was predeceased by her son, Roy Keith, in 1995 and by her husband, Clyde W. Barker, in 1999.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mrs. Sue Peterson and Dr. Frances Dowd.
Bonnie married Shelton R. Cain, of Hallsville, in 2002. Shelton survives Bonnie and was her constant caregiver for the past 18 years. Bonnie and Shelton both attended Hallsville School together and were in the same graduating class of 1945. She is additionally survived by stepdaughters Cathie Cain, of Hallsville, and Laura Mahan and husband Randy and family of Longview. Additionally, Mrs. Cain is survived by two nephews, Steven M. Dowd of Colleyville, Texas, and Robert E. Dowd, of Durango, Colorado, as well as other numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Cain was involved in numerous church and civic activities in the community. She served as President of the Zonta Club of Longview and served on numerous boards and committees of Winterfield United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the church choir.. She additional served on the board of Noonday Holiness Camp Meeting of Hallsville for over 65 years.
Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, and services will follow at 2:00 P. M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home Chapel, Longview, Texas, with Rev. Mark Pederson, Pastor of Winterfield United Methodist Church, officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Philip Phelps of Longview. Pall bearers will be Robert E. Dowd, Gus Tostado, Jerry Keasler, John Durst, Alan Cameron, and Roger Lochridge.
