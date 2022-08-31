Bonnie Faye Dodd Stewart
GILMER — Funeral services for Bonnie Faye Dodd Stewart, 89, of Gilmer, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bishop Lee Elliff conducting. Interment to follow at Enoch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 am prior to the service.
Bonnie Faye was born May 14, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas to Sherman Arson and Clarice Carmon Cargil Dodd and passed from this life August 27, 2022, in Gilmer, Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bobby Stewart (Marla) and Mark Stewart (Cindy); 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, C. S. Stewart; son, Robby Stewart; daughter, Denise Driggers; and her brother, Sherman Dodd Jr.
Pallbearers are Zack Wallace, Coye Taff, Brandon Dodd, Phillip Hill, Steven Hubbard, and Daniel Tukuafu.
The family wishes to express a special “Thank you” to Kelly Head and JoAnn Clinton for their loving care.
Please visit Bonnie Faye’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Group behind Lake Lomond project in Longview moves toward fundraising
- Development to provide single-family rental homes in Longview
- Duce's food truck to open today in Longview ahead of dine-in restaurant
- Friday Night Live: Week 1
- Health inspections: Aug. 16-26, 2022
- Reports: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
- Skeeter Products in Kilgore celebrates craftsmanship over 75-year history
- Cass County judge: Murder suspect used homemade knife, assaulted jailer in escape
- ET Football: Area roundup
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.