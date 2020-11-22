Bonnie Jean Tipton
LONGVIEW — Bonnie Jean Bounds Tipton of Longview, TX entered this world on March 7, 1942 in New Boston, TX. Bonnie was the oldest daughter of Deanie and Reece Bounds and was reunited with our heavenly father and loved ones on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Bonnie was a graduate of Pine Tree High School in 1960 and attended business school in Longview, TX. Bonnie also attended the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. She worked in the health mobilization department for the state of Arkansas in 1967-68. She also loved all her family deeply. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jerry Tipton, son, Allan Tipton both of Gilmer, TX; grandchildren, Corey Tipton and his wife Marissa of Dallas, TX, Taylor Morris and her husband Deandre of Valrico, FL; great-grandchildren Jayden and Oliver Tipton, London and Russell Morris; sister, Barbara Ramsey of Longview, TX; brother, Bobby Bounds and wife Lorraine of White Oak, TX; nephews, Stacy and Mitchell Ramsey of Longview, TX; niece, Kristal Bounds of Longview, TX; aunt, Shirley and Normal Quass of Lindale, TX; along with other numerous cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer, TX. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. When Bonnie was young she loved to go to the lake and ski and spending many special moments with her family. Bonnie was a great seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her nephews. She loved to travel and lived in Memphis, TN and Benton, AR during her early adulthood. She also had the privilege to attend Dr. Adrian Rogers’s church in Memphis, TN. Bonnie thoroughly enjoyed going to Bill Gaither Southern music concerts with her immediate family. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grand kids and was a giver in many ways including her time and love. Bonnie shared that she couldn’t have done this life without the loving care of her brother and sister, sister-in-law Lorraine, niece Kristal, nephews Stacy and Mitchell. Bonnie’s only wish is that those that do not know the Lord will find salvations and have everlasting life with him.
