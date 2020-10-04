Bonnie Jo Robertson Gorman
GILMER — Funeral services for Bonnie Jo Robertson Gorman, 97, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Kessler officiating. Interment to follow at Gilmer City Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. Mrs. Gorman passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Gilmer. Mrs. Gorman was born July 6, 1923, to the late Ed Crosby Stephens and Ruby Bullard Stephens. Mrs. Gorman was a teacher at Gilmer ISD and later the owner of Gilmer Flower Shop before her retirement. In her retirement she became a Bridge Life Master. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gilmer. Mrs. Gorman is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Rusty Robertson; two grandchildren, Eric Paul and wife, Yuna, Kevin Paul and wife, Cesy; five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Durwyn Robertson and Vance Gorman. Pallbearers for Mrs. Gorman’s service will be Steve Dean, John Finney, Kevin Paul, Steve Davidson, Johnny Mathis and Robbie Bruns. Honorary pallbearer is Gordon Finney.
