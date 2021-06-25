Bonnie Joyce Winstead

Bonnie is survived by her loving family, which includes husband of 45 years, J.D. Winstead, son Cody Winstead and wife Annie, daughter Jennifer Winstead, grandson Colton Smith, future son-in-law Nico Borrego, and sister Janeece Bolton.
Bonnie will always be remembered for her “servant heart” as she spent her adult life being the best mom, wife, “Gran,” caretaker, and employee by always putting those she loved above herself. The family would like to thank Dr. April Gatson, M.D. and Alinea Hospice for providing care during this difficult time.
“In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.”- Unknown
