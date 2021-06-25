Bonnie Joyce Winstead
LONGVIEW — Bonnie Joyce Winstead, age 70, passed away at home on June 18, 2021, in Longview, Texas. She was born to Rex and Cappie Hyden on May 7, 1951, in Pampa, Texas. After relocating to East Texas, she graduated from Kilgore High School in May 1969. She moved to Dallas where she began her secretarial career at Merrill Lynch.
Bonnie is survived by her loving family, which includes husband of 45 years, J.D. Winstead, son Cody Winstead and wife Annie, daughter Jennifer Winstead, grandson Colton Smith, future son-in-law Nico Borrego, and sister Janeece Bolton.
Bonnie will always be remembered for her “servant heart” as she spent her adult life being the best mom, wife, “Gran,” caretaker, and employee by always putting those she loved above herself. The family would like to thank Dr. April Gatson, M.D. and Alinea Hospice for providing care during this difficult time.
“In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.”- Unknown

