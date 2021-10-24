Bonnie Maxine Wheaton
LONGVIEW — Bonnie Maxine McMillan Wheaton, 96, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2021. She was born on January 16, 1925, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to Abbie Louis and Edna Pearl McMillan. She moved to Longview at age 7 and graduated from Pine Tree High School. She married Virgil Donaldson Wheaton on February 23, 1946. After living in various cities in Texas, they returned to Longview for their retirement in 1985. Upon their return, they joined Greggton United Methodist Church and Oak Forest Country Club where Virgil was an avid golfer. “Maxine” is survived by her children Diana Wheaton Lynn & Ron Newcomb of Atlanta, Georgia, Cheryl Wheaton Laffitte & Robert Laffitte of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Donald Wheaton & Susie Oates Wheaton of Arlington, Texas. She is further survived by her beloved eight grandsons, Jarod Lynn (Krissy), Ryan Lynn (Christie), Brett Lynn (Stephanie), Rob Laffitte, Matt Laffitte, Brad Laffitte, Ben Wheaton (Nikki), and Ross Wheaton (Jordan), along with thirteen great grandchildren, Courtney, Justin, Makenzie & Austin Lynn, Lochlan & Finn Laffitte, and Kamryn, Bryce, Wesley, Halle Pearl, Raina, Mabel, and Ross Jr. Wheaton. In addition, she is survived by her brother Lewis McMillan and Bill McMIllan & wife Cindy, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Virgil in 2003, her sister Gladys McMillan Dean & husband Bill Dean, and sister-in-law Peggy McMillan.
The family would like to give special recognition to her loving caregivers Pam Anderson, Laura Brown, Cindy McMIllan, Carolyn Fisher, and Trina Curry, as well as Alyson, Staci and all the crew at Heartsway Hospice of Longview. Mrs. Wheaton’s eight grandsons will serve as pallbearers for the service.
A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Sunday, October 24th from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral service will be at 10am Monday, October 25th at Greggton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s research, Heartsway Hospice of Longview, or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.