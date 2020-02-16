Bonnie Sue “Satterwhite” Fulton

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Lee Fulton Sr, sons, Tommy Lee Fulton (wife Jan), and Danny Fulton, grandchildren Tom Fulton III (wife Tawny and great grand girls Karly, Alaina and Hannah), Jenna Fulton, Zach Fulton, Dana Fulton, Seth Fulton and Justus Fulton. Bonnie is also survived by her sisters Barbara Morris, Molly Deramus (husband Phil), Sara Rushing (husband Henry), Delaine Bussey (husband Dennis), Ladonna Saccoccio (husband Pete), Reba Satterwhite, and Dell Daniel (husband Alan) and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother William Satterwhite and sisters Anna Smelley, Georgia Powell, Dola Dankel, Jeannie Weaver and Teresa Satterwhite.
After graduating from Harleton High School, Bonnie moved to Dallas, began working as a bookkeeper and met her future husband. Bonnie and Tommy soon moved to Longview to raise their family where she continued working as a bookkeeper. Some of Bonnie’s unique joys were the “sister vacations” to Hot Springs, Arkansas and the shopping trips. As a mother, she lived her life as an example to her sons and taught them “in whatever job you do, do your best.” Bonnie and Tommy enjoyed taking drives in the country and visiting with family. Bonnie, known as Meme, was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grand girls! Tommy and Danny are so thankful for their wonderful mother who lived an honorable life of character.
Bonnie suffered with Alzheimer’s disease the last few years of her life. Tommy showed great love in caring for her every need. The Fulton family extends greatest appreciation and thanks to the professional staffs of Heritage Nursing Home and Texas Home Health for their care, comfort and kindness shown to Bonnie and her family the past few months. We also want to thank some of the residents of Heritage as we have made many friends who cared, comforted and prayed for Bonnie. We suggest getting professional and organizational help and advice for the family to learn to cope with Alzheimer’s disease.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be the next day, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home, starting at 2pm. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
