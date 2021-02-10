Brad Stovall
HALLSVILLE — Brad Stovall passed away peacefully February 7, 2021 at his home in Hallsville, TX. He was born May 30, 1956 to R.B. & Jean Stovall. He graduated from TCU’s Ranch Management program. He later became a machinist after attending Industrial Trade School in Dallas. He worked briefly for GE Electric and Lone Star Steel before going into business for himself. He owned & operated Stovall Fab & S.E.I. for 20+ years in the Mt. Pleasant area before moving to Longview in 2003 and opening Longview Fab & Machine.
While attending junior high at Paul Pewitt, he met Debra Higgins, who he dated throughout high school and ultimately stood by his side for a lifetime. They were married in Naples, Tx on January 8, 1977.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra Stovall, son Steven Stovall and wife Tiffany, daughter Angie Stovall,grandchildren Cody Stovall and wife Kristyn, Chance Stovall, Garrett Stovall, Krislynn Stovall and Bailey Stovall. Sister Suzanne McReynolds, brother in law Lou Smith, sister in law Dana Shankle and husband Marty, brother in law Dwaine Higgins and wife Barbara, numerous nieces, nephews,friends & colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Martin House CAC in Longview, Hallsville Outreach Center or your favorite charity.
A Celebration of life will take place on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview beginning at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
