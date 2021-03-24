Bradley Thomas Bjork

Brad moved to Coral Springs, Florida in 1988 and graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1993. There he met former wife Stacy Harris and long-time friends Scott Harris and Ryan Dever. Moving to Texas in 2006, Brad served as a Parts Manager at Holt Cat for almost 15 years and attended Kilgore College.
Deeply thoughtful and a generous provider, Brad loved his family and friends, Abel Cat, family game nights, challenging conversations, technology and gaming, wood-working and cooking, Reddit and TikTok, standing above the clouds at Pike’s Peak, and all the finer things in life. Brad would want us not to dwell on his death, but to celebrate his life and the memories created together.
