Braidan Jace Smeltzer
BIG SANDY — Our precious angel Braidan Jace Smeltzer, son of Brad and Shannon Smeltzer of Big Sandy went to be with the Lord February 17, 2022. Throughout his 17 years, Braidan was always smiling and laughing. He touched everyone he met in some way. He was an honor student, and a great and competitive athlete. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved spending time with his friends at the cabin and going to family land in Pritchett. He was employed at Jellystone Park, Tyler.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his big brother, Jordan Womack of Big Sandy; his maternal grandparents, George and Carolyn Clinnard of Pritchett, TX; paternal grandparents, Gene and Billie Smeltzer of Longview, TX; great-grandparents, Nadine and Robert Hill of Gilmer and Marie Smeltzer of Longview; uncles, Les Clinnard of White Oak, TX, Josh Clinnard of Pritchett, TX, Bill Smeltzer and his wife, Meredith of Longview, TX, and Austin Smeltzer and his fiancé, Lyndsie of Dallas; cousins, Jessie and Hallie Clinnard, and Conner Smeltzer; great-aunt, Jane McMillan, Penny Bozell, Sherry Chastain; and uncle, Mike Chastain, Georgia and uncle, Donnie Case, Sid and Donna Clinnard; aunt, Janet and uncle, Steve King; uncle Stacy Smeltzer; and a host of extended family.
Public viewing will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Big Sandy Civic Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Big Sandy Civic Center with Rev. Terry Caffey officiating. Committal will be at Rosewood Park in Longview. Suggested family donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
