Brandi Elaine Cato
PITTSBURG — Funeral Services for Brandi Elaine Cato, 43, of Pittsburg, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pittsburg with Bro. Jimmie Stripland and Zach Tomlinson officiating. Interment to follow at Perryville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 am prior to the service.
Brandi was born March 26, 1979, to Buck and Betty Lindsey, in Longview, Texas, and passed from this life November 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Brandi was a 1997 graduate of Longview High School where she was a Drum Major and Majorette in the Big Green Marching Machine. Upon graduation, she attended Kilgore College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business. She then attended Texas A&M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.
Brandi married Josh Cato, on June 1, 2002, in Longview, Texas. They lived in College Station until June 2004 where she was a Portfolio Analyst for First American Bank. In June 2004, Brandi accepted a position with Pilgrim’s Pride, which later became JBS. There she worked as a Financial Analyst until her illness in October 2021.
Brandi was a member of East Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed worshiping and spending time with her church family. After the birth of Camryn, Brandi was especially proud of the times when 4 generations would be sharing a pew on Sunday.
Brandi enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and her fur babies, but her most prized possession was the time she was able to spend with her children. Brandi prided herself on being at every event her children participated in. She was a dedicated wife, mother, friend, and employee and she will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Josh Cato; daughter, Camryn Cato, and son, Chase Cato; father, Buck Lindsey (Sandra); brother, Barry Lindsey (Kristi); niece, Karsyn Lindsey, and nephew, Klein Lindsey.
She is preceded in death by her mother Betty Lindsey in 2017.
Pallbearers are Chris Steger, David Steger, Dillon Chevalier, Shane Winn, Jeff Rogers, Nate Van Houtan, Matthew Lindsey, and Terry Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camp County A&M Club, Attn: Chad Elledge, Texas Heritage National Bank, P.O. Box 1170 Gilmer, Texas 75644
Please visit Brandi’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
