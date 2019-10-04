Brandon Chase Collier

Brandon was sweet, playful, and full of pranks. His sense of humor, laughter, and smile were infectious, and everyone who knew him loved him. He was quiet - a bit shy - but would fill the silence with an unexpected zinger that made everyone in the room laugh.
He loved spending time in nature. Brandon spent hours every day playing in the woods as a boy; and as he grew, he came to love fishing out at Big Mama’s and Uncle Joe’s. On rainy days, when he couldn’t play outside, you would find him constructing elaborate forts out of pillows, blankets, string, and any other household items he could find. He loved going to the lake, especially around Independence Day, where he would spend the whole day popping fireworks with friends and family. Brandon was a history buff, skilled welder, and an artist at heart.
Brandon’s hero in life was his Granddaddy. He looked exactly like him, and he wanted to be like him, too: kind, patient, and gentle. Brandon was those things, and when he played with his son Caleb - who also looks just like Brandon and Granddaddy - his kindness, patience, and gentleness shone the brightest.
Though Brandon struggled with substance abuse in his adult years, he never lost hope. He reached for a life full of promise, sobriety, and stability, and even during his darkest times, he tried his very best. As many times as he fell down, he got back up with the determination to live a clean and healthy life for himself and his son. He promised that he would never give up, and he fought until the very end.
Brandon is survived by his son Caleb Collier; parents Johnny and Carole Collier; siblings Randell Collier, Christi Collier and her son Kobe, and Melissa (and Bill) Collier Gepford and their son Finnegan; Grandfather (Granddaddy) Harold (and Betty) Raines; Grandmother Alice Collier; Aunt Kathy (and Bill) Gillepsie; Uncles and Aunts Robert and Teresa Collier; Kyle and Martha Collier; Glenn and Rhetta Collier; Katey Collier Harvey; and a host of cousins and great-aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather (Papa) Bobby Collier of Longview; Grandmother Esther Westmoreland Raines of Marshall, TX; cousin Mark Collier of Longview; and aunt Mary Collier Pierce of Longview.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 5-7 PM, at Rader Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 5, at 2 PM. Following the service, Brandon will be laid to rest next to his Grandmother in Elysian Fields.
Brandon would want his story to make a difference for someone else, so in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent to House of Disciples Life Recovery Center, a ministry that exists to disciple men with life-controlling issues by providing them with the tools, resources, and support to live a sober life. Donations can be sent to House of Disciples ? Wiseman Ministries PO Box 1207 Longview, TX 75605.
“Leave it all quietly to God, my soul; my rescue comes from Him alone. Rock, rescue, refuge; He is all to me - never shall I be overthrown.” Psalm 62:1-2
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
