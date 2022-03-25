Brandon David Young
OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandon David Young, 36, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 25 at 12:30pm at The Remnant Church, 4344 US-259, Longview, Texas with Rusty Brady officiating. A Celebration of Life event will occur in Oklahoma City in May on a date, time, and at a location to be determined.
Brandon David Young was born in Longview, Texas to Elmer Joseph Young, III and Lisa Mullikin Wright on May 21, 1985. He went to school at Hallsville High School graduating in 2004. He graduated from University of Central Oklahoma in 2018 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, and he was due to graduate in May, 2022 having earned a Master of Business Administration degree. He worked as an Inside Sales Relationship Manager for Heartland Payment Systems since September of 2021.
Brandon was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brandon was known for his contagious sense of humor, his natural and quick-witted ability to make people laugh, his 1,000-watt smile, and his vivacious and effervescent energy. He inherited a strong passion for fighting for the underdog from his mother, Lisa. He inherited a love of all thing’s science-fiction from his Father, Joe. The two enjoyed watching the Star Trek series and Star Wars movies together. He was a connoisseur of music who loved attending music festivals, and was known to liven up any situation by breaking out into impromptu song.
Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Elmer Joseph Young, Jr, Bud Mullikin and Kent Simpkins, and his grandmother Lillian Young.
Brandon is survived by his brothers, Austin Young and Collin Wright, his father, Elmer Joseph Young, III and his wife Lisa Bagley Young, his mother, Lisa Mullikin Wright and her husband Walt Wright, his grandmother, Katie Simpkins, his grandparents, Owen and Alyene Wright, his aunts, Lou Anderson and Susan Mullikin, and his uncle Bryan Simpkins.
Memorials may be given to the University of Central Oklahoma General Scholarship Endowment and Texas Star Rescue of Longview, Texas.
