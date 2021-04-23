Brant Hardaway
TATUM — Funeral services for Mr. Brant Hardaway, 54, of Tatum, will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Danny Warbington officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the funeral home. Mr. Hardaway passed away April 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 27, 1966 in Longview, and was retired from Texas Eastman as a Maintenance Supervisor. He also enjoyed working security jobs on the side. Brant enjoyed working on the farm. He had a deep love for his children and enjoyed supporting them in their lives. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Hardaway; paternal grandparents, Atwood and Estelle Hardaway; maternal grandparents, V.L. and Gertrude Grant; and uncle, Jimmie Grant M. D. Survivors include: his mother, Patsy Hardaway of Kilgore; son, Justin Hardaway and wife Katelynn of Hallsville, daughter, Mallori Williams and husband Joseph of Ft. Worth, and daughter, Kaitlyn Hardaway of Hallsville; three grandchildren, Kasidy, Tate, and Rhett Hardaway; and his aunt and uncle, Gayle and Don Lewis of Jacksboro, and their children. Pallbearers are Andy Strickland, Cobey Blanton, Greg Haskell, Jeff Lewis, Joseph Williams, and Tommy “Herm” Haltom, Jr. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mexican restaurant preparing to open
- Two East Texans enter guilty pleas to federal postal offenses
- Officials believe one person dead in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview woman to mark 101st birthday with dance party at Reo
- FAA confirms pilot death in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview ISD shares, removes campaign social media post
- Officials: Proposed bill in Texas House threatens economic development, revenues
- 'Magical experience': Kilgore's Avalon Faire returns for medieval merriment
- New Longview bicycle shop marks grand opening
- Bullard teens found safe in Plano hotel after family worries for over a day
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.