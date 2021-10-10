Brenda Charlene Sanchez
LONGVIEW — Brenda Charlene Sanchez, 76 of Longview passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 surrounded by her family. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview; Graveside services will be held at Memory Park on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2pm.
Brenda was born March 31, 1945 in Morgantown, KY to parents Lanny and Mae Findley. She was married in 1964 to James Sanchez and soon moved to Longview where she resided the remainder of her life. She was a mother/house wife, loved sewing, reading and crafting.
Brenda was reunited with her father Lannie Findley, mother Mae Harrell, father of her children James Sanchez, Steven and Rita Findley, Jerry Findley, sister-in-law Trensa Findley, brother-in-law Dave Ocon and nephew Derrick Findley. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Jeffery and Kim Sanchez, Michael and Simone Sanchez, Shannon and Bo Guinn, Anthony and Adeana Sanchez, Melissa Hughes and Tajuana Blanton; grandchildren Chad and Jessica Sanchez, Holly and Chris Roy, Micah Sanchez, Austin and Ashlyn Sanchez, Kamden, Carmen, Jayla and Dre’den Hughes, Jeremy, Jamie, and Dakota Trimble; great-grandchildren Cash, Maia and Jayde Sanchez, and Nadia Roy, Aiden, Alice, Jaxson, Mila, Easton, and Hagen Trimble; siblings Jimmy and Stacy Findley, Micheal Findley, Kevin and Diana Findley, Kim Ocon and Dena and Mike Hasting.
