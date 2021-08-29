Brenda Denton Johnson
GILMER — Funeral services for Brenda Denton Johnson, 81, of Gilmer, are scheduled for 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bishop Lee Elliff conducting. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment to follow at Kelsey Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021.
Brenda was born July 8, 1940, in Gilmer, Texas to Thomas Grisham and Connie Lindsey Denton and passed from this life August 26, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Thomas Johnson (Kelly), Donald Johnson (Natalie), Richard Johnson (Wendi); sister, Carol Pate; grandchildren, Edward Johnson, Boyd Johnson, Alissa Gleaves, Melissa McRae, Jarred Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Gillian Coulter, Sawyer Johnson, Shepherd Johnson, Grisham Johnson, and Bridger Johnson; great grandchildren, Rodger Johnson, Ava Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Emelia Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Tristyn McRae.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merrill Denton, Marvin Denton, and James Denton; sisters, Audrey Denton, Emma Warren, Winnie Fenton, and Mary Ault.
Pallbearers are Edward Johnson, Boyd Johnson, Donald Johnson, Jarred Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Shepherd Johnson, and Jake Coulter.
Honorary pallbearers are Grisham Johnson and Bridger Johnson.
Please visit Brenda’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.