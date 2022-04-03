Brenda Earnest Cuarisma
HALLSVILLE — Brenda “Darlene” Cuarisma was born on February 6, 1966, in Snyder, Texas to Carl Paul Earnest and Brenda Magness-Carrico and passed March 26, 2022, in her home in Hallsville, Texas. She married Frank Cuarisma on November 26, 1995, in Kilgore, Texas and shared 26 years of marriage. Brenda was a homemaker for many years before battling a lengthy illness. She loved to cook as much as she enjoyed going out to eat. Brenda loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by her children, Christopher Baker, Brandy Nunley (Mark), Courtney George (Travis); grandchildren, Kaleb Powell, Kolby Powell, Calvin Powell, MJ Nunley, Gracie Nunley, AJ Richards, Aubrey Richards, Lilly George, Haylei Nolin, Matthew Baker, and Michael Baker, all of Hallsville; brother, Kirk Pinkerton; sister, Reva Stephens and father, John Carrico.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Paul David “Bubba” Earnest, and granddaughter, Daisy George.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 31st, at Lakeview Cemetery, in Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
